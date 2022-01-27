Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.50. Pearson shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,943 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.