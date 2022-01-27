Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.50. Pearson shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,943 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.