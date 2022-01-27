PCHAIN Market Capitalization Hits $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005887 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.