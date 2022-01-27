PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $270.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $345.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.65. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.