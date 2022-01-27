Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $512.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,007. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $297.18 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

