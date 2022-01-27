PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. PAR Technology has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.