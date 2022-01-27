Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $940.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 20,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5983 per share. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

