Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NAPA opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.