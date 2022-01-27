Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 230,717 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 230,717 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.