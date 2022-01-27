Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,154,205 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

