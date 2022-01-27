Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

