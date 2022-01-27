Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $184.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

