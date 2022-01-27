Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,431 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 142.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NGVC opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

