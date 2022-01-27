PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

