PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.