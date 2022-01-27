OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSIS traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,534. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

