Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

