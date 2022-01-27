Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by 37.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Oshkosh stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

