Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $277.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 162,628 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

