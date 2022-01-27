Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock Position Trimmed by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,455 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,606,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $88,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORGN. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

ORGN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

