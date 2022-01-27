Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.09. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $988.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

