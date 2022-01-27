Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 183.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

