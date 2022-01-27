Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $8.20. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 13,142 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

