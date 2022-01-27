Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,882 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.50.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $612.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.57 and a 200 day moving average of $625.49. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

