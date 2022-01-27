Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $313.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.32 and a 200 day moving average of $305.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.