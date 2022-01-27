Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.88 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,950,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 799,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,342,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 297,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.