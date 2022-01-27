Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,901,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 980.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,728,578 shares of company stock valued at $63,122,108. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.