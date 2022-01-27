Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,153 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 326.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snap-on by 77.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $175.78 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.