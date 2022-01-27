Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

