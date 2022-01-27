Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,413,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
