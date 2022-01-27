Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

