OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 18645729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
