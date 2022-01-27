OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.18

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 18645729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.