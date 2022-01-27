Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $412.69 million, a P/E ratio of -173.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

