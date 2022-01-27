OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $74,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 606.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

