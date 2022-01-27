OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

