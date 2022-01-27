OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,417,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,854,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

