Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

OLLI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 43,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,795. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

