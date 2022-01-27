Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,350. Olin has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

