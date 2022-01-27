Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $533,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $292.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

