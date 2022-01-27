Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $533,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ODFL opened at $292.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.