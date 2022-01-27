Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 7.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. 34,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 644,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $160,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

