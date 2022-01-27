O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter worth $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $185,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WVVI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

