O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $138,000 Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.