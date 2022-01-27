O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OneWater Marine by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.