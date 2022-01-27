O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock opened at $1,012.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,021.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.83.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

