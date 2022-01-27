O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SI opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

