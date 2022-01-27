O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 309 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

