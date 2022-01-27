NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 93,294 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 3.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $52,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.42. 16,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

