Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

NUE stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. 213,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

