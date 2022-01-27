NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

