NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NTDTY stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that NTT DATA will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

