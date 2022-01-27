Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $180.15

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.15 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 185.10 ($2.50), with a volume of 2337706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.90 ($3.22).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.10. The firm has a market cap of £127.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

